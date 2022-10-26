Galway United v Longford Town Preview

LIVE online commentary this evening on www.galwaybayfm.ie

‘We know what we have to do’ – John Caulfield, Manager.

Galway United take on Longford Town in the first leg of the First Division playoff semi-final at Bishopsgate on Wednesday – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

The playoffs are upon us, and United are preparing to face Longford Town in a two-legged tie this week.

The Tribesmen, who drew with Longford in their final league outing of the season last Friday, will host Gary Cronin’s side in the second leg at Eamonn Deacy Park this Sunday, October 30th (KO – 4 pm). Tickets for the home leg can be purchased HERE

Ahead of Wednesday’s playoff fixture, United manager John Caulfield said:

“Gary Cronin is probably the most experienced manager in the First Division – he always gets his team to the playoffs.

“Longford are the most experienced part-time team in the league with players like [Sam] Verdon, [Michael] Barker, [Michael] McDonnell, [Dylan] Barnett and [Shane] Elworthy.

“We know how good they are – we have played them a number of times this year. But we know we are at the business end of the season, and we know what we have to do.

“We are looking forward to both matches, we have been preparing hard over the last number of weeks with the playoffs in mind.”

Waterford FC and Treaty United contest the other First Division playoff semi-final.

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Connal Doran, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Aaron Neary, Adam O’Halloran, Ben Molloy.

Longford Town V Galway United (First Division Playoffs)

26/10/2022

Bishopsgate, Longford

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

Assistants: Trevor Cotter & Eoin Harte

Fourth Official: Alan Patchell

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 18

David Hurley – 7

Rob Manley – 6

Wilson Waweru – 4

Manu Dimas – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Mikie Rowe – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Charlie Lyons – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Evan O’Connor – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

21 Oct 2022 | Galway United 3-3 Longford Town