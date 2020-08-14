Galway United v Longford Town preview

A minutes applause will take place ahead of Galway United’s league match against Longford Town this evening (Friday) at Eamonn Deacy Park to thank all of the service staff and volunteers who took part in the search and rescue of Ellen Glynn and Sara Feeney.



Ellen is the daughter of Galway United legend Johnny Glynn, who scored the goal that clinched the FAI Cup for the club in 1991 against Shamrock Rovers. Glynn is also the clubs current head of youth development.

==

Galway United return to action at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night for a league meeting with Longford Town. Kick-off: 7.45pm.

The Tribesmen are still going in search of a first league win of the season after they were denied by an 89th minute leveller from Charlie Lyons at St. Colman’s Park.

Second half strikes from Francely Lomboto and Vinny Faherty helped Alan Murphy’s side come from behind against Cobh Ramblers to lead, but the hosts salvaged a draw late on.

Friday’s visitors overcame their midland rivals Athlone Town courtesy of a Sam Verdon brace.

Daire Doyle’s side tasted FAI Cup disappointment on Tuesday evening in the last minute of extra-time at Turners Cross when Cork City’s Ricardo Dinanga rifled home, with penalties just moments away.

MURPHY EYES FIRST LEAGUE WIN OF THE SEASON

“The performance in Cobh was definitely much improved and it needed to be,” Murphy explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie.

“The result didn’t go our way, though. That’s the way things have been going of late, we need to turn that corner quickly.

“We’ll be looking for an even better performance when we face a Longford side who have performed well enough so far.

“Every team has been a little up and down. For us, it’s about applying ourselves and maximising the quality that we have within the group.

“We’re in the hunt for our first win, we need it to kick-start our season. We’re not getting panicked, if we can string a few results together, we’ll move up the table quickly.

“We need to look after ourselves and make sure that we’re right and that we get that first win sooner rather than later, so that we can kick on.”

TEAM NEWS

Alan Murphy will be without the services of Joshua Smith, Conor Melody, Micheál Schlingermann and Alberto Cabanyes.

Wilson Waweru, Timo Parthoens, Enda Curran and Jack O’Connor have all returned to training.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistant: Darren Corcoran

Assistant: Declan Toland

Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith

GALWAY UNITED GOALSCORERS

Francely Lomboto – 2

Mikey Place – 1

Vinny Faherty – 1

Conor Barry – 1

Wilson Waweru – 1 (1 LC goal)

Alberto Cabanyes – 1 (1 LC goal)

LAST MEETING

July 27th, 2019 | Longford Town 4-0 Galway United

Longford Town goalscorers: Dean Byrne (2), Sean Boyd, Joe Manley