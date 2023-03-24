Galway United V Longford Town Match Preview

Galway United face Longford Town at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening (Friday). Kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

United face another stern test this evening as Longford Town make the short trip down the N6 to take on John Caulfield’s league leaders.

The Tribesmen collected all 3 points once again last week as they ran out 2-0 winners away to Cobh Ramblers.

Longford, meanwhile, narrowly lost out to Finn Harps, losing by one goal to nil at Bishopsgate.

The emphasis will be on United to break down Longford’s watertight defence, something manager John Caulfield is conscious of:

“They’re a very well-organised team, very solid; they’ve only conceded two goals in their opening five games”.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Wlash, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, RonanManning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

Galway United vs Longford Town

24/03/2023 – 7:45 pm, Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Declan Toland

Assistants: Darren Corcoran & Conor Fitzgibbon

Fourth Official: Paul Norton

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 4

Ed McCarthy – 3

Ibrahim Kieta – 2

Rob Slevin – 2

Stephen Walsh – 2

Francely Lomboto – 1

Ronan Manning – 1

Last Meeting (First Division Play-off Semi Final, Second Leg)

Galway United 3 – 0 Longford Town