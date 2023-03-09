Galway United v Kerry FC Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United welcomes new team Kerry FC to Eamon Deacy Park tomorrow night as they look to keep their unbeaten run going in the league.

Following wins over Finn Harps, Treaty United and Waterford, United is the only team with a 100% record. Kerry on the other hand, have just one point from their opening three games. A 1-1 draw last weekend with Treaty United.

However, Galway United manager John Caulfield has warned against complacency against a team with a lot of experience in their ranks.

He spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the game.