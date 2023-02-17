Galway United V Finn Harps Match Preview

The 2023 League of Ireland season is upon us, with Galway United beginning their First Division campaign away to Finn Harps this evening, Friday, February 17, at 8 pm. Supporters bus available HERE

The Tribesmen enter the new year having re-signed a number of key figures from 2022 while also bringing in some new signings ahead of Friday’s First Division start date. Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke along with full-backs Regan Donelon and Colm Horgan, will offer experience and quality in defence, while midfielders Callum McNamara and Vince Borden will be among the new names in the middle of the park. As for the attack, recently announced French attacker Ibrahim Keita has been drafted in for competition up front.

Manager John Caulfield has also added former Harps boss Ollie Horgan to his staff, with the pair working together during pre-season.

“We want to give a performance on Friday night to start off the season,” Caulfield said ahead of the season opener.

“Our conditioning is good, and we have learned a lot during pre-season.

“Finn Harps have brought in very good signings and have kept a number of good players from last year.

“They play a lot of ball and they are well able to mix it up with direct and passing play.

“But there is a lot of our play that we are really excited about, and we are keen to see it on Friday.”

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

Finn Harps v Galway United

17/02/2023 – 8pm

Finn Park

Referee: David Dunne

Assistants: Richard Storey & Conor Harkin

Fourth Official: Adriano Reale

Last Meeting (First Division – 2018)

31 Aug 2018 | Finn Harps 2-0 Galway United