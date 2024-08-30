Galway Bay FM

30 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Galway United v Derry City – The Commentary

Galway United are THIRD in the Airtricity League Premier Division after their 1-0 win over Derry City tonight at Eamon Deacy Park. The goal came from Patrick Hickey in the 76th minute.

Commentary by Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers

