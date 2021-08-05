Galway United v Cork City Preview

print

Galway United host Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park this Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

United have the opportunity to make it eight games unbeaten in the First Division this Friday when they face ninth-place Cork City. And 800 supporters will be in attendance at Terryland for the first time this season, tickets are available to purchase here: https://galwayunitedfc.ie/match-tickets/

The Tribesmen go into this week’s fixture with six wins and one draw in their last seven outings which leaves them nine points off table-toppers Shelbourne.

John Caulfield’s outfit defeated Wexford FC 3-1 at Ferrycarrig Park last Friday thanks to three second-half goals from Padraic Cunningham, Killian Brouder and Shane Doherty.

This week’s opposition Cork City have claimed three wins since the start of their campaign and are winless in their last five league games. Colin Healy’s side drew 1-1 with UCD at Turner’s Cross in their most recent contest which has the Rebel Army eleven points off play-off positions.

Former Cork City player and manager John Caulfield has emphasised once again how competitive the First Division is following United’s victory at Ferrycarrig Park.

“I know my football and I know how tough every game is in this division,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“It is very tight between all of the clubs in this league. I don’t think a team is guaranteed to get a result here or there as it is a very even playing field. The playoff places will go right down to the wire.

“We have to drive on; the most important game for us is Cork, who are a fantastic team and a fantastic club. If we don’t play to our best, we won’t get the result. We need to be at it from the start against them.

“Winning gives confidence, that is what we are trying to do. We had a difficult first third of the season which can happen when you bring a lot of new players together at one time. Over the last two and a half months they have gelled together.

“As I keep saying the biggest game is next Friday night. Cork City are coming up, they are brilliant on the counterattack, they sit deep, and they hit you quick. They have a lot of pace.”

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to long-term injuries. Carlton Ubaezuonu will also miss this week’s game due to injury.

Galway United Goalscorers

Ruairi Keating – 7

Wilson Waweru – 5

Padraic Cunningham – 4

David Hurley – 1

Maurice Nugent – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Galway United V Cork City

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Michael Connolly

Assistant 1: Alan Dunne

Assistant 2: Ciaran O’Reilly

Fourth Official: Marc Lynch

Last Meeting (First Division)

21 May 2021 | Cork City 1-1 Galway United

Galway United Goalscorer: Maurice Nugent

Cork City Goalscorer: Jack Baxter

Matchday Sponsor: DCI

Match Ball Sponsor: DM O’Connor