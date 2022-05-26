Galway United v Cork City Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United welcome Cork City to Eamon Deacy Park tomorrow night in the Airtricity League First Division.

Following last week’s 3-0 win over Athlone Town and Cork City’s 1-1 draw with Wexford, United are now top of the table and two points ahead of City coming into the half-way point of the season.

A large crowd is expected for this game that is one of the big games of the entire Airtricity League Weekend.

Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan ahead of the game.

Galway United v Cork City

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Oliver Moran

Assistant 1: Shane O’Brien

Assistant 2: David Berry

Fourth Official: Paul Norton