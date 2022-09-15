Galway United V Cork City Preview

Galway United host Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

The Tribesmen take on table-toppers City this week. Tickets for the game can be purchased HERE

United go into the encounter knowing an away victory will see Colin Healy’s side crowned First Division champions.

In their most recent league outings, United scored in the last minute to pick up a point against Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park, while City defeated third-place Waterford away from home to edge closer to the league title.

Ahead of Friday’s fixture, manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan:

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Galway United V Cork City (First Division)

16/09/2022

Eamonn Deacy Park

Referee: Oliver Moran

Assistants: Ciaran Delaney & Conor Fitzgibbon

Fourth Official: Mark Moynihan

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 16

David Hurley – 7

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Mikie Rowe – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

15 Jul 2022 | Cork City 0-0 Galway United