Galway United v Cork City Preview

Galway United host Cork City at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday with kick-off at 7.45 pm.

The Tribesmen made it seven wins on the bounce last week they defeated Athlone Town 3-0 at Terryland. Goals from Alex Murphy, David Hurley and substitute Ronan Manning ensured victory for John Caulfield’s side.

United entertain Colin Healy’s Cork City outfit this week in a top of the table clash. City go into the encounter two points behind the Tribesmen after being held to a 1-1 draw by Wexford FC last time out.

Manager John Caulfield is hoping for a big crowd to attend Friday night’s game at Eamonn Deacy Park.

“The team have played well over the last couple of months,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“We know how big of a challenge it is on Friday night but we are really looking forward to having our biggest crowd of the season.

“I am appealing to the supporters to get into the ground early and create a fantastic atmosphere – we are all looking forward to the game.”

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 8

David Hurley – 5

Manu Dimas – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Wilson Waweru – 2

Ronan Manning – 2

Max Hemmings – 2

Killian Brouder – 2

Alex Murphy – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

25 Feb 2022 | Cork City 0-1 Galway United