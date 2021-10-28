Galway United v Cork City Preview

Cork City V Galway United

Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm

Referee: Robert Dowling

Assistant 1: Rafal Pieper

Assistant 2: Eoin Harte

Fourth Official: David Keeler

“The most important thing for us is to put in a performance and then look forward to the playoffs” – John Caulfield, Manager

Galway United face Cork City at Turner’s Cross this Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

United play their last First Division league game against Cork City this week before the playoffs begin next Wednesday. The Tribesmen go into the fixture in good form after winning four fixtures in a row. A late Wilson Waweru goal was enough to earn United a 1-0 victory over Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday which secured a second-place finish on the First Division table.

This week’s opposition, Cork City, are currently seventh on the table and remain the only team that United have yet to defeat in this campaign, having drawn and lost so far. Colin Healy’s side were defeated 1-0 by UCD last time out after the league’s top goalscorer Colm Whelan netted the winner for the students from the penalty spot.

United manager John Caulfield will be without several players through suspension for the Cork game but is eager for the players coming in to make an impact ahead of the playoffs.

“It is a perfect opportunity to make a few changes for our game in Cork. It is Cork’s last home game and they will want to put in a performance.

“Ultimately, it is about making sure everyone is fit for next Wednesday. The most important thing for us is to put in a performance and then look forward to the playoffs. Hopefully a number of players will give a performance to put them in contention for next Wednesday.

“It is nice to have the game as we have a number of lads that deserve to get game time so we will do that. The main thing is that we are ready for the playoffs next Wednesday.”

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to injuries.

Killian Brouder and Mikie Rowe will also miss this week’s fixture through injury.

Gary Boylan, Ruairi Keating and Stephen Walsh are suspended for this week’s game while Maurice Nugent returns from suspension.

Last Meeting (First Division)

6 Aug 2021 | Galway United 2-3 Cork City

Galway United Goalscorers: Wilson Waweru, Killian Brouder

Cork City Goalscorers: Dylan McGlade, Darragh Crowley, Sean Kennedy