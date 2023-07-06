Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United are back on the road this week as they travel south to St Colman’s Park take on third placed Cobh Ramblers on Friday evening, kick off is at 7:45pm.

The Tribesmen are looking to continue their great run of form which has seen them string together four wins in a row, with clean sheets in each of those victories. Should United win on Friday, they would extend their unbeaten run to 10 without defeat.

Cobh Ramblers, however, will be looking to put a halt to United’s unbeaten run as they enter this fixture in impressive form of their own having won four games on the bounce themselves, with a notable win against second placed Waterford two weeks ago.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan this afternoon.