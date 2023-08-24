Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

It’s first against third tomorrow night as Galway United welcomes Cobh Ramblers to Eamon Deacy Park in the Airtricity League First Division.

United are sixteen points clear of Waterford who are second with nine games left in the season and with Waterford away to Bray Wanderers, United must keep their good run of form going to make sure of the title.

United beat UCD 5-1 on Monday night to advance to the Quarter Final of the FAI Cup and have drawn Dundalk in the Quarter Finals. But for the next three weeks, the focus will be completely on the league with United playing Longford Town and Bray Wanderers in the next two weeks.

United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan.