Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Preview – John Caulfield looks ahead

Galway United travel south to face Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

United made it four wins on the bounce when they defeated Longford Town 2-0 at Eamonn Deacy Park on Monday. Second-half goals from David Hurley and Max Hemmings secured the victory for the Tribesmen who remain in second place on the First Division table and three points behind Cork City.

Cobh Ramblers go into the fixture on the back of a draw away to Bray Wanderers last Friday. Darren Murphy’s side sit in eighth position on the league table ahead of this week’s match.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan:

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor Brann, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, Dean O’Shea, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Alex Murphy, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Gary Boylan, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Shane Doherty, Jordan Adeyemo, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto.

Cobh Ramblers V Galway United

06/05/2022

St Colman’s Park

Referee: Oliver Moran

Assistants: Eoin Harte & Jonathan Hennessy

Fourth Official: Ray Matthews

2022 Goalscorers

Stephen Walsh – 6

Wilson Waweru – 2

Manu Dimas – 2

David Hurley – 2

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Edward McCarthy – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Ronan Manning – 1

Alex Murphy – 1

Max Hemmings – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

1 Apr 22 | Galway United 1-0 Cobh Ramblers