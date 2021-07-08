Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Preview

print

Galway United host Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

United will be aiming to continue their winning streak this week after defeating Athlone Town, Cabinteely, Treaty United and UCD in their last four outings. Goals from Ruairi Keating and Wilson Waweru in either half gave United an impressive 2-0 away win over UCD last Friday. The victory brought the Tribesmen up to second place on the First Division table.

Cobh Ramblers currently sit in eighth position on the table, winning four out of their opening 14 matches. Stuart Ashton’s side were defeated 2-1 by Bray Wanderers at the Carlisle Ground in their most recent contest.

United manager John Caulfield has emphasised that it is important to have competition for places following his side’s good run of form.

“There is a bit more competition for places, we have had some solid performances and we have another tough game against Cobh this week,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“We have brought in a few new signings to compete for places in this team. There is also a lot of lads back from injury who are bursting to play. This is a good thing as that type of competition pushes players on and you need that in a squad.

“Cobh beat us last year at home and they are always a difficult side to beat. If we don’t go out and give a performance like we did against UCD last week, we won’t win the game. We have to keep our feet on the ground.”

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to long-term injuries.

Galway United V Cobh Ramblers

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Robert Dowling

Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter

Assistant 2: Ciaran O’Reilly

Fourth Official: Damien MacGraith

Last Meeting (First Division)

1 May 2021 | Cobh Ramblers 0-4 Galway United

Galway United Goalscorers: Ruairi Keating (2), Padraic Cunningham, John

Kavanagh O.G.

Matchday Sponsor: Hillarys

Match Ball Sponsor: West United FC Academy