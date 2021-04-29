Galway United v Cobh Ramblers Preview

print

Cobh Ramblers vs Galway United

St Colman’s Park

Saturday, May 1st. Kick-off: 7.00pm

Galway United travel south to face Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park on Saturday with kick-off at 7.00pm.

United grabbed a late Padraic Cunningham equaliser against UCD last week to draw 2-2 at Eamonn Deacy Park. Cobh Ramblers have started the campaign with one win, two draws and one loss. In their most recent contest, Stuart Ashton’s side drew 1-1 with Bray Wanderers at St Coleman’s Park.

The Rams currently sit in sixth place going into Saturday’s game.

United manager John Caulfield has emphasised once again that there are no easy games in the First Division; however he is determined for his side to push on from last week’s positive performance.

“Cobh is always a tough place to go,” Caulfield told the club’s media

team.

“They are on a great run of form and Stuart Ashton is an experienced

manager. We know what a good side Cobh are and they are a

well-established team in the First Division.

“They would have been disappointed to not make the playoffs last season.

They have been very strong for the last number of years and have been highly competitive. They will expect to do the same this year as the club have huge ambitions to get out of this division.

“As I keep saying, every week is a tough challenge. We have to be ready for each game. Last week’s performance against UCD was our best performance of the season so far. The team showed great togetherness and great character to come back from being down in the last two games.

We have been conceding a few sloppy goals so we have been working on that in training. Obviously, we want to be winning matches.”

Galway United 2021 Squad

Kevin Horgan, Conor Kearns, Michael Garrihy, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen

Walsh, Gary Boylan, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Christopher Horgan, Shane Duggan, David Hurley, Shane Doherty, Stephen Christopher, Mikie Rowe, Carlton Ubaezuonu, Caoilfhionn O’Dea, Mikey Place, Conor McCormack, Ronan Manning, Ruairi Keating, Padraic Cunningham, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, Colin Kelly.

TEAM NEWS

Francely Lomboto (long-term injury) and Conor O’Keeffe will miss

Saturday’s game.

MATCH OFFICIALS

Referee: Gavin Colfer

Assistant 1: Ricky Crean

Assistant 2: Eoin Harte

Fourth Official: Jason Mannix

LAST MEETING (First Division)

25 September 2020 | Galway United 0-1 Cobh Ramblers

Cobh goalscorer: Ian Turner