Galway United V Cobh Ramblers – Match Preview

Galway United come up against Cobh Ramblers in the First Division this Friday – Kick-off is at 7.45 pm.

United return to league action this week when they travel south to take on Cobh at St Colman’s Park. Six league games remain for the Tribesmen, who currently sit in second place on the table.

Cobh Ramblers, who have former United manager Shane Keegan at the helm, were defeated 1-0 by Treaty United at the Markets Field in their most recent league outing. The Rams are in eighth position going into Friday’s fixture.

Ahead of the match, John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan

Galway United 2022 Squad

Conor Kearns, Matthew Connor, Conor O’Keeffe, Stephen Walsh, Charlie Lyons, Killian Brouder, Diego Portilla, James Finnerty, Evan O’Connor, Oisin O’Reilly, Ronan Bambara, Max Hemmings, Adam Thomas, Bastien Héry, Mikie Rowe, David Hurley, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Manu Dimas, Ronan Manning, Wilson Waweru, Francely Lomboto, David Tarmey, Rob Manley.

Cobh Ramblers V Galway United (First Division)

09/09/2022

St Colman’s Park

Referee: Mark Patchell

Assistants: Ciaran Delaney & Conor Fitzgibbon

Fourth Official: Ray Matthews

2022 Goalscorers (League & Cup)

Stephen Walsh – 16

David Hurley – 7

Manu Dimas – 4

Rob Manley – 4

Max Hemmings – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Edward McCarthy – 3

Wilson Waweru – 3

Killian Brouder – 3

Ronan Manning – 3

Alex Murphy – 2

Mikie Rowe – 1

David Tarmey – 1

Jordan Adeyemo – 1

Shane Doherty – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

08 Jul 2022 | Galway United 3-0 Cobh Ramblers