Galway United V Cobh Ramblers Match Preview

Galway United travel to St. Colman’s Park for a top of the table clash with Cobh Ramblers this evening – Kick-off is at 5:00pm.

United aim to continue their impressive start to the season as the tribesmen face an in-form Cobh side managed by former United coach Shane Keegan.

Last time out, the Galway men brushed aside the league’s newcomers Kerry in a 9-1 drubbing.

Cobh meanwhile, dispatched Treaty United by three goals to nil to remain unbeaten in the league.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

Cobh Ramblers v Galway United

17/03/2023 – 5:00pm, St. Colman’s Park

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea

Assistants: Darren Carey & Jonathan Hennessy

Fourth Official: Kevin O’Sullivan

2023 Goal Scorers

Ed McCarthy – 3

Vincent Borden – 3

Ibrahim Kieta – 2

Rob Slevin – 2

Stephen Walsh – 2

Francely Lomboto – 1

Last Meeting (First Division)

09 September 2022 – Cobh Ramblers 1-1 Galway United