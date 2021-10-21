Galway United v Bray Wanderers Preview

I don’t think you can take your foot off the pedal” – John Caulfield, Manager

Galway United host Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park this Friday with kick-off at 7.45pm.

This Friday marks a momentous occasion as it will be the first time this season that a full capacity crowd will be allowed into Eamonn Deacy Park. Tickets for our game against Bray Wanderers can be purchased here: https://galwayunitedfc.ie/match-tickets/

Two games remain for United before the playoffs start with Bray travelling west knowing their playoff place is also secured. United go into this week’s fixture following a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Wexford at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday. Stephen Walsh scored the club’s 2000th goal in the win and David Hurley also hit the net as United took a step closer to cementing their second-place finish.

The Seagulls, who are currently fifth on the First Division table, were defeated 2-1 by Cabinteely at the Carlisle Grounds last week.

Nevertheless, Gary Cronin’s side confirmed their playoff place after Athlone failed to beat Treaty United at the Markets Field.

United manager John Caulfield is targeting a strong finish to the First Division campaign.

“We have two leagues games to go; there is work to be done before we go into the playoffs,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“For us, this week is another game. You need to go out with your strongest team. I don’t think you can take your foot off the pedal, especially when you get a bit of momentum and start getting a few wins. You need to try to keep that going.”

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to injuries.

Maurice Nugent misses this week’s fixture due to suspension while Mikie Rowe is available for selection following a one-game suspension.

Galway United V Bray Wanderers

Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm

Referee: Ray Matthews

Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter

Assistant 2: Alan Dunne

Fourth Official: Alan Carey

Last Meeting (First Division)

16 Jul 2021 | Bray Wanderers 0-0 Galway United

Matchday Sponsor: DCI

Match Ball Sponsor: Scene In Galway

Preview written by: Tom Byrne