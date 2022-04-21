Galway United v Bray Wanderers Preview – John Caulfield looks ahead

Galway United welcome Bray Wanderers to Eamon Deacy Park tomorrow night in the Airtricity League First Division (Kick Off 7.45pm – Live on Galway Bay FM).

For United, their win over Waterford last weekend keeps them just three points off the top with a game in hand on leaders Cork City.

Their opponents are playing their third game in a week but are improving with every game following a slow start and last Friday drew 0-0 with Cork City.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the game: