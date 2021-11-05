Galway United v Bray Wanderers Preview

Galway United face Bray Wanderers in the second leg of the playoff
semi-final at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday with kick-off at 5pm, a game
that may sell out.
It is United’s biggest game of the season this Sunday when they face
Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park after drawing 0-0 in the first leg
at the Carlisle Grounds on Wednesday night. It was a tight affair on the
east coast with both defences limiting opportunities for attackers in
the 90 minutes.
Tickets for the crucial second-leg fixture against Bray are available to
purchase HERE: https://galwayunitedfc.ie/match-tickets/.
United manager John Caulfield emphasised the importance of the home
crowd for Sunday’s second-leg tie following his side’s hard-fought
first-leg draw at the Carlisle Grounds during the week.
“We are hoping to have a massive crowd on Sunday. The crowds at the last
few home games have been phenomenal so hopefully that support can make
the difference,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.
“It would be great for the club to have a full house this weekend – the
atmosphere has been fantastic over the last few home games. There is a
bit of buzz about the club but we need a big performance on Sunday. The
bigger the crowd the better.
“It is all to play for in the second leg and I always expected that; we
have a lot of work to do ahead of the weekend. It is the halfway mark,
it is a new game and it is knockout football so we need a big
improvement for Sunday.”
Team News
Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to injuries.
Galway United Goalscorers
Ruairi Keating – 9
Wilson Waweru – 8
Padraic Cunningham – 5
Killian Brouder – 3
Shane Doherty – 3
Mikie Rowe – 2
David Hurley – 2
Maurice Nugent – 1
Stephen Walsh – 1
Galway United V Bray Wanderers
Eamonn Deacy Park, 5pm
Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan
Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter
Assistant 2: Ricky Crean
Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea
Last Meeting (First Division Playoffs)
3 Nov 2021 | Bray Wanderers 0-0 Galway United
Matchday Sponsor: Revive Active
Match Ball Sponsor: Top Shelf Coffee Bar
Preview written by: Tom Byrne