Galway United v Bray Wanderers Preview

Let's create a 𝐌𝐀𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐑𝐌𝐘 🇱🇻#ItsATribalThing | #ThePlayOffs pic.twitter.com/LEgGXb4js6 — Gaillimh Aontaithe (@GalwayUnitedFC) November 4, 2021

Galway United face Bray Wanderers in the second leg of the playoff

semi-final at Eamonn Deacy Park on Sunday with kick-off at 5pm, a game

that may sell out.

It is United’s biggest game of the season this Sunday when they face

Bray Wanderers at Eamonn Deacy Park after drawing 0-0 in the first leg

at the Carlisle Grounds on Wednesday night. It was a tight affair on the

east coast with both defences limiting opportunities for attackers in

the 90 minutes.

Tickets for the crucial second-leg fixture against Bray are available to

purchase HERE: https://galwayunitedfc.ie/match-tickets/.

United manager John Caulfield emphasised the importance of the home

crowd for Sunday’s second-leg tie following his side’s hard-fought

first-leg draw at the Carlisle Grounds during the week.

“We are hoping to have a massive crowd on Sunday. The crowds at the last

few home games have been phenomenal so hopefully that support can make

the difference,” Caulfield told the club’s media team.

“It would be great for the club to have a full house this weekend – the

atmosphere has been fantastic over the last few home games. There is a

bit of buzz about the club but we need a big performance on Sunday. The

bigger the crowd the better.

“It is all to play for in the second leg and I always expected that; we

have a lot of work to do ahead of the weekend. It is the halfway mark,

it is a new game and it is knockout football so we need a big

improvement for Sunday.”

Team News

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning remain out of action due to injuries.

Galway United Goalscorers

Ruairi Keating – 9

Wilson Waweru – 8

Padraic Cunningham – 5

Killian Brouder – 3

Shane Doherty – 3

Mikie Rowe – 2

David Hurley – 2

Maurice Nugent – 1

Stephen Walsh – 1

Galway United V Bray Wanderers

Eamonn Deacy Park, 5pm

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan

Assistant 1: Trevor Cotter

Assistant 2: Ricky Crean

Fourth Official: Eoghan O’Shea

Last Meeting (First Division Playoffs)

3 Nov 2021 | Bray Wanderers 0-0 Galway United

Matchday Sponsor: Revive Active

Match Ball Sponsor: Top Shelf Coffee Bar

Preview written by: Tom Byrne