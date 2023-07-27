Galway United V Bray Wanderers Match Preview – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United are back in league action this week as they welcome Bray Wanderers to Eamonn Deacy Park on Friday night, kick off is at 7:45 pm.

The Tribesmen are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions, which currently stands at 12 games without defeat when they face fifth-placed Bray on Friday.

Both sides are coming into this fixture off the back of convincing wins in their first-round ties in the Sports Direct Men’s FAI Cup last weekend. Galway United ran out 4-1 winners against Dublin side Bangor Celtic, while Bray Wanderers advanced to the second round of the competition after defeating Cockhill Celtic 3-1 away from home.

John Mulligan has been speaking to United Manager John Caulfield ahead of the game.

2023 SQUAD ⚽️ Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita, Wassim Aouachria, Aodh Dervin.

TOP SCORERS 📈

2023 Goalscorers

David Hurley – 14

Stephen Walsh – 10

Vincent Borden – 8

⬅️ PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Bray Wanderers 1-1 Galway United

The teams last faced each other on June 2nd and could not be separated on the scoresheet after a David Hurley first-half penalty was canceled out by a Chris Lyons second-half penalty of his own, in an incident that saw Rob Slevin sent off for a second bookable offence.

Galway United 6-0 Bray Wanderers

Galway United recorded an emphatic victory over this week’s opponents the last time the sides faced at Eamonn Deacy Park. Vincent Borden scored a brace, with the rest of the goals coming from Killian Brouder, David Hurley, Mikie Rowe, and Ibrahim Keita.