Galway United welcome Athlone Town to Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night in the SSE Airtricity League First Division looking to continue their excellent run of form that has them ten points clear at the top.

Athlone Town will also be travelling with purpose as they are currently fifth and a win, with other results going their way, could see them move up to third.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the game.