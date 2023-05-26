Galway United V Athlone Town Match Preview

Galway United hope to continue their good form as they face Athlone Town AFC at Eamonn Deacy Park this evening at 7:45pm.

The Tribesmen are looking to extend their lead at the top of the table following last week’s 3-0 victory over Treaty United at Markets Field.

Athlone come into the game without a win in their last three matches. The Town suffered successive defeats against Kerry FC and Treaty United before securing a 2-2 draw away to Cobh Ramblers last Friday.

Speaking to the club’s media team, first-team manager John Caulfield says they’re preparing for a challenging encounter:

“We’re looking forward to another match on Friday with the home crowd behind us.” “We’re well aware of Athlone’s strength, they’re very dynamic up front and you can see that by the number of goals they’ve scored.” “We’ve been on a good run ourselves and our home form is very good, but know we need to be at our best.”

Last Meeting

Athlone Town 1-3 Galway United

Earlier this season, John Caulfield’s side made it seven wins from their opening seven games as they defeated Athlone Town 3-1 at the Athlone Town Stadium.

The Tribesmen initially fell behind to a Frantz Pierrot goal, but battled back to secure the victory thanks to a David Hurley brace either side of half time before a late Stephen Walsh goal sealed the points.

How to Watch

The game will be streamed live on LOITV HERE.

Match tickets are available HERE, or in person at O’Brien’s Newsagent on William Street.

Walk-ins are also expected to be available on the night, cash and card will be accepted on the gate.

2023 Squad

Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita.

2023 Goalscorers

Vincent Borden – 8

David Hurley – 7

Stephen Walsh – 7

Ed McCarthy – 4

Ibrahim Kieta – 4

Francely Lomboto – 3

Rob Slevin – 2

Darren Clarke – 2

Ronan Manning – 1

Killian Brouder – 1

Mikie Rowe – 1

Colm Horgan – 1