Galway United make the short trip up the M6 to Athlone Town for their seventh outing of the SSE First Division on Friday night – kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

The Tribesmen are looking to continue their perfect start to the 2023 campaign, which sees them sit at the summit of the First Division table.

Meanwhile, Athlone Town are coming into this one off the back of an away victory over Kerry FC last Friday night.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan