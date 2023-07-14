Galway United V Athlone Town Match Preview

Galway United are back on the road this week as they travel the short distance to Athlone to take on Athlone Town AFC on Friday evening, kick-off is at 7:45 pm.

The Tribesmen are looking to continue their unbeaten run which has seen them go 10 games unbeaten in the league and extend their league at the top of the First Division table.

Athlone Town, however, will be looking to continue their good form as well, as they earned three wins out of their last five games in the league and are fresh off a 1-4 victory against Wexford FC.

ℹ️ ABOUT THE OPPOSITION

🏟: Athlone Town AFC play in Athlone Town Stadium, which was built in 2007 and lies on the edge of Athlone Town itself.

ℹ️: Athlone Town are the oldest football club in Ireland, founded back in 1887.

Athlone sit in fourth place in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division, with an impressive 32 points, they lie 27 points behind United in the league table.

A key player for them this season Frantz Pierrot, he has scored 15 goals for the town in 2023 and has been a key performer up front with his composed finishing. He has scored twice against the Tribesmen this season.

One to watch for Friday is Jamar Campion-Hinds, he scored a brilliant goal for Athlone last week against Wexford and has been in sensational form for the town in 2023.

⏪: United’s last game was a 1-1 draw with Cobh Ramblers, where David Hurley scored a penalty against his former team.

🗣: John Caulfield had a chat with us earlier in the week about Friday’s game and he said the below:

“We’re looking forward to the game, they’ve invested a lot, going full-time since the takeover, with a lot of overseas players being brought in. It has shown on the pitch as well, going from near the bottom of the league to challenging for promotion this year. We should have a big traveling support behind us and it should be a challenging game.”

⚽️ 2023 SQUAD Brendan Clarke, Conor O’Keeffe, Regan Donelon, Rob Slevin, Killian Brouder, Maurice Nugent, Stephen Walsh, Mikie Rowe, Rob Manley, David Hurley, Ronan Manning, Callum McNamara, Alex Rutter, Vincent Borden, David Tarmey, Francely Lomboto, Evan O’Connor, Colm Horgan, Conor McCormack, Darren Clarke, Ed McCarthy, Aaron Neary, Steven Healy, Mikey McCullagh, Oisin O’Reilly, Ibrahim Keita, Wassim Aouachria, Aodh Dervin.

📈 TOP SCORERS

2023 Goalscorers

David Hurley – 13

Vincent Borden – 8

Stephen Walsh – 8

⬅️ PREVIOUS MEETINGS

Galway United 3-1 Athlone Town

The teams went head to head, just over a month ago in Eamonn Deacy Park, where United scored three, with goals from David Hurley, Stephen Walsh and Killian Brouder to secure three points.

Athlone Town 1-3 Galway United

United went behind early in this game, after missing a penalty Athlone countered and scored, in spectacular fashion, almost perfectly emulating the famous Troy Deeney goal for Watford. United then came back in style, with David Hurley grabbing a brace with a header and a fantastic composed finish on his weaker foot, you can watch the highlights of the game below.

🏠 NEXT HOME GAME

Galway United Senior Men’s take on Bangor Celtic in the first round of the Sports Direct FAI Cup on Saturday the 22nd July at 5 PM.