31 October 2023

Galway United U19s lose out in Enda McGuill Cup Final

Galway United U19s were beaten 2-1 by Shamrock Rovers on Monday night in the final of the Enda McGuill Cup. The visitors took the lead after only 3 minutes when Daniel Bergin put Rovers in front, but Galway United were well on top for the remainder of the half in terms of possession and chances, without finding the equaliser their play deserved. That pattern continued in the second half until Rovers doubled their lead just after the hour mark thanks to Cian Curtis. United’s spirited young side were finally rewarded for their pressure late on when Kyle Fitzgerlad scored to make it 2-1 in stoppage time, but the clock ran out on the home side as Shamrock Rovers celebrated yet another national success. After the game, Mike Rafferty caught up with Galway United manager Brendan O’Connor…

