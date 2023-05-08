Galway United Top The Men And Women National Leagues After The Weekend

It was a good weekend for both Galway United teams in the men’s and women’s National Leagues following wins over Waterford United and Treaty United.

Galway United’s men beat Waterford to go ten points clear at the top of the Airtricity League First Division 2-1 with the goals coming from Ed McCarthy and David Hurley.

Meanwhile, Eve Dossen’s header gave Galway United Women a 1-0 win over Treaty United and they now share top spot with Peamount United.

Here are the reports from the two games.

Galway United 2 Waterford United 1 – Report: Mike Rafferty

Galway United Women 1 Treaty United 0 – Report: Jonathan Higgins