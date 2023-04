Galway United’s lead at the top of the Airtricity League First Division remains at ten points following a 4-1 win over Kerry at Mounthawk Park on Friday Night.

The win is United’s tenth in a row with Waterford now second in the league following their win over Athlone Town.

Jonathan Higgins Reports

After the game, Jonathan got the reaction of Galway United’s Colm Horgan

Jonathan also spoke to Galway United Manager John Caulfield