Galway United have suspended season ticket sales with immediate effect after experiencing a surge in sales.

In a statement on their official twitter account, they stated that time will be required to review numbers taking the safety of supporters and volunteers into account.

The club hopes to release limited season ticket sales soon.

We hope to release limited season ticket sales, but we require some time to review numbers with the safety of our supporters and volunteers at the forefront of our minds. #GUFC pic.twitter.com/FoCw9Sg6iX — Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) July 7, 2020