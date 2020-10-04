Galway United Still In Playoff Hunt After Remarkable 6-2 Win Over Longford Town

Galway United remain very much in contention for a play off place in the SSE Airtricity League First Division after an incredible comeback win over Longford Town in Bishopsgate on Saturday evening. Trailing 2-0 before Half Time, John Caulfield’s side scored a remarkable six times to win 6-2 with Carlton Ubaezuonu scoring a Hat Trick, Marc Ludden scoring twice and Wilson Waweru scoring one.

Jonathan Higgins was there

After the game, Jonathan caught up with Galway United Manager John Caulfield

He also spoke to Hat Trick Hero Carlton Ubaezuonu

The League Table after last night’s games