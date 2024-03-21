Galway United start defence of their All-Island Cup title this weekend

Avenir Sports are back as title sponsors of the All-Island Cup ahead of the competition kicking off this weekend for the 2024 campaign. The leading performance analysis company in Ireland, Avenir Sports work directly with clubs in both the League of Ireland and Northern Ireland Football League and are sponsoring this competition for its second year. It has also been confirmed that TG4 will provide a live broadcast of this year’s Final to further increase coverage of the competition

With 16 teams taking part – 11 from the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division, and 5 from the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership – this year promises to be just as exciting with Galway United determined to defend the trophy that they lifted last July after overcoming Cliftonville Ladies. The first round of games takes place this weekend with Galway starting with a local derby against Sligo Rovers, while Cliftonville begin at home to Shelbourne in Solitude.

SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division champions Peamount United get going in Group A with the visit of Linfield Women to PRL Park and Glentoran Women play host to Sports Direct Women’s FAI Cup winners Athlone Town in Blanchflower Stadium.

Once the Group stages are complete, the quarter-final ties will take place on the week ending June 23rd before the competition moves to the semi-finals on the week ending July 21st and then finishing with the Final on the week ending August 18th.

2024 Avenir Sports All-Island Cup

Match Day 1

Saturday, March 23 | Group A | Peamount United v Linfield Women, PRL Park, KO 17:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group B | Cork City v Wexford, Ferrycarrig Park, KO 18:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group C | DLR Waves v Crusaders Strikers, Whitehall Stadium, KO 15:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group C | Treaty United v Shamrock Rovers, Markets Field, KO 17:00

Saturday, March 23 | Group D | Sligo Rovers v Galway United, The Showgrounds, KO 19:00

Sunday, March 24 | Group A | Bohemians v Lisburn Ladies, Dalymount Park, KO 15:00

Sunday, March 24 | Group B | Cliftonville Ladies v Shelbourne, Solitude, KO 14:00

Sunday, March 24 | Group D | Glentoran Women v Athlone Town, Blanchflower Stadium, KO 16:30

At the launch of the 2024 Avenir Sports All-Island Cup at FAI HQ were Galway United’s Lynsey McKey, Shelbourne’s Lucy O’Rourke, Bohemians’ Aoibhe Brennan, Peamount United’s Louise Masterson, Cliftonville’s Vicky Carleton and Glentoran’s Aimee Neal