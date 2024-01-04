Galway United sign winger Karl O’Sullivan from Sligo

Share story:

Galway United are thrilled to announce that Karl O’Sullivan has signed for our senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

24-year-old Limerick-born winger, Karl O’Sullivan joins United from fellow SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division side, Sligo Rovers. O’Sullivan has previously played also for Finn Harps and Limerick FC. O’Sullivan has made over 110 appearances in Ireland’s top flight. He has experience internationally, featuring for Ireland’s U21s side and also playing in UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying rounds. Karl O’Sullivan started his career with his nearest League of Ireland club, Limerick FC in 2017. Starting with the U19s then progressing up to the first team and making 50 senior appearances in two years. He scored his first senior goal in 2018 a high-scoring 6–3 away win against Waterford. In January 2020 O’Sullivan transferred to the then Premier Division side Finn Harps playing 35 games that season.

The following year O’Sullivan then moved to Sligo Rovers and signed a multi-year deal at the Showgrounds. Between those three clubs, he has amassed 115 Premier Division appearances and now finds himself at Galway United for the 2023 Premier Division campaign. Karl O’Sullivan who usually plays as a winger has experience internationally representing Ireland at U21 level, taking part in the Toulon tournament. He made his debut in 2019 and made his first start against China in a 4-1 win for Ireland. O’Sullivan also has experience playing at a high European level, featuring for Sligo Rovers in the UEFA Europa Conference League on six occasions, including their recent 3-0 aggregate win against Motherwell in the Second Qualifying Round. His experience, physical, and technical attributes will certainly make him a good addition to United’s squad.