Galway United sign new striker Tom Costello

Galway United is thrilled to announce the addition of Tom Costello, an exciting young striker, to our squad for the upcoming 2024 season. At only 20 years old, the Liverpudlian forward brings a wealth of talent and potential to our team, having most recently honed his skills with Coventry City’s academy at the U21 level.

Costello’s decision to join Galway United was influenced not only by the footballing opportunity but also by his familial ties to the West of Ireland. “As soon as my agent mentioned the opportunity at Galway United, for me, especially with family ties in this part of the world, it was a no-brainer. I instantly fell in love with the place” remarked Costello on his move.

Born in Liverpool in 2003, Costello has deep connections to the West of Ireland, with relatives residing in both Mayo and Galway. He embarked on his footballing journey with Tranmere Rovers’ academy before making the switch to Wigan Athletic at the age of fifteen. Excelling in the Latics’ academy ranks at both U18 and U23 levels, Costello’s standout performances earned him his first professional contract and a senior first-team debut at the age of just 18.

Following his successful years at Wigan, Costello secured a move to Coventry City on a multi-year deal. He wasted no time in making an impact, featuring prominently in pre-season matches against Premier League U21 sides such as Chelsea, Everton, and Leicester City. Subsequently, he became an important player for Coventry’s U21 side, showcasing his talents and becoming a key prospect at the club. Costello then embarked on two short-term loan spells to gain more experience in senior professional football before returning to Coventry City.

Known for his tireless work ethic and physical presence on the pitch, Costello now ventures across the Irish Sea to Galway, eager to make his mark in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division. At just twenty years old, he represents a promising talent with immense potential, poised to make significant contributions throughout the season.

