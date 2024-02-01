Galway Bay FM

1 February 2024

~2 minutes read

Galway United sign new striker Tom Costello

Share story:
Galway United sign new striker Tom Costello

Galway United is thrilled to announce the addition of Tom Costello, an exciting young striker, to our squad for the upcoming 2024 season. At only 20 years old, the Liverpudlian forward brings a wealth of talent and potential to our team, having most recently honed his skills with Coventry City’s academy at the U21 level.

Costello’s decision to join Galway United was influenced not only by the footballing opportunity but also by his familial ties to the West of Ireland. “As soon as my agent mentioned the opportunity at Galway United, for me, especially with family ties in this part of the world, it was a no-brainer. I instantly fell in love with the place” remarked Costello on his move.

Born in Liverpool in 2003, Costello has deep connections to the West of Ireland, with relatives residing in both Mayo and Galway. He embarked on his footballing journey with Tranmere Rovers’ academy before making the switch to Wigan Athletic at the age of fifteen. Excelling in the Latics’ academy ranks at both U18 and U23 levels, Costello’s standout performances earned him his first professional contract and a senior first-team debut at the age of just 18.

Following his successful years at Wigan, Costello secured a move to Coventry City on a multi-year deal. He wasted no time in making an impact, featuring prominently in pre-season matches against Premier League U21 sides such as Chelsea, Everton, and Leicester City. Subsequently, he became an important player for Coventry’s U21 side, showcasing his talents and becoming a key prospect at the club. Costello then embarked on two short-term loan spells to gain more experience in senior professional football before returning to Coventry City.

Known for his tireless work ethic and physical presence on the pitch, Costello now ventures across the Irish Sea to Galway, eager to make his mark in the SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division. At just twenty years old, he represents a promising talent with immense potential, poised to make significant contributions throughout the season.

Tom Costello explains his decision to join Galway United…

Share story:

Tom Nally to recieve his GAA President's Award tomorrow night

The GAA has confirmed the recipients for Gradaim an Uachtaráin 2024. These prestigious annual awards, organised with the support of AIB and broadcast by ...

6 Nations Preview with Ronan O'Gara

Guinness, the official sponsor of the Guinness Six Nations, has enlisted Irish Rugby legend and La Rochelle Head Coach Ronan O’Gara to deliver a rousing...

Ronan Mullarney in Challenge Tour action in South Africa

Galway’s Ronan Mullarney is 1 under par after his opening round at the SDC Open, the first event of the new Challenge Tour season in South Africa. Mulla...

University of Galway bow out of Sigerson Cup

The University of Galway senior footballers bowed out of the Sigerson Cup at the quarter-final stage last night in Dangan when a strong final quarter from...