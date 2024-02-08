Galway United sign left back Al-Amin Kazeem from Colchester

Galway United is thrilled to announce the addition of Al-Amin Kazeem, a young talented left-back, on a half-season loan from Colchester United for the forthcoming SSE Airtricity Men’s Premier Division season. At the age of 21, Al-Amin brings with him a wealth of versatility, having showcased his abilities both defensively and in an attacking capacity throughout his career.

Upon signing with Galway United, Al-Amin expressed his excitement about joining the club, stating how he had a shared vision of play style. “Can’t wait to get started here, I had a 30/40 minute call with the manager and we talked about the play style and how it’d suit me, the team is very attack-minded and likes to go forward quickly and I think it will be a good match.”

Having begun his professional journey at Colchester United’s youth academy in 2017, Al-Amin quickly rose through the ranks and gained valuable experience. Kazeem then had a short loan spell at Maldon & Tiptree during the 2019-20 season where he stood out as a teenager, getting his first taste of senior football. Helping the club qualify for the second round of the FA Cup, for the first time in their history, all while as a student in year 13.

Upon his return to Colchester United, Al-Amin signed a multi-year contract, demonstrating how highly he is thought of at the club. Kazeem had to wait until the 2022/23 season to get his chance with the first team, making his debut in the Carabao Cup game against Ipswich Town. He earned high praise from the then Colchester manager Wayne Brown, with the manager saying “I don’t like to individualise after games but Al-Amin for me, making his debut against a real top class team…I thought his one on one defending was exceptional.”

Since then, he has gone on to make 33 appearances for Colchester at just 21 years of age, further solidifying his position as a key asset for the club. Including 13 appearances in League Two this season for “The U’s”. Known for his strength, speed, and unwavering dedication to his defensive duties, Al-Amin has earned praise from coaches and teammates alike for his exceptional performances on the field.