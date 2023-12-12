Galway United sign Garry Buckley from Sligo Rovers

Galway United have announced that Garry Buckley has signed for the senior men’s team ahead of the 2024 season.

The 30-year-old defender joins United after three seasons with SSE Airtricity Premier Division side Sligo Rovers. The two-time FAI Cup winner and Premier Division Champion bolsters United’s defence ahead of our 2024 campaign.

“It’s a proud moment for me, it’s a big club on an upward trajectory, the progress every year since John has took over has been great and I’m excited to get going”

Buckley is a very successful footballer domestically, winning the Premier Division and and FAI Cup twice. In 2016, he won the FAI Cup after a 1-0 win after extra time against Dundalk. City did the double the next year by winning the Premier Division and the FAI Cup. Both Garry Buckley and John Caulfield have had many successful years together and it’s a big part of the reason why Buckley decided to join the Tribesmen.

“After many great years at Cork City, Buckley then signed for Sligo Rovers in 2019, making 69 appearances and scoring three goals in his four years during his time at the club. Buckley talked to us about what we can expect from him as a player and explained:

“I’m an experienced player, I’ve won things with John (Caulfield) but most importantly of all I’m a winner, I’m ambitious. I’m a ball-playing defender who can read the game well and play in midfield if needs be.”

As well as having experience in the Premier Division, Buckley also has experience playing in all three tiers of UEFA competitions for both Cork City and Sligo Rovers, including reaching the third qualifying round of the UEFA Europa League with City in 2016.