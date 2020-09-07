Galway United Secure Impressive Win Over UCD

Galway United's Enda Curran who scored the first of his side's goals in their 3-0 win over UCD.

Galway United secured their second win in four days and in doing so closed the gap on the teams in the Play Off positions with an comprehensive 3-0 win over UCD at Belfield tonight. Goals from Enda Curran, Stephen Christopher and an Own Goal sees John Caulfield’s side move to seventh in Division One and significantly, six points off the play off positions.

Jonathan Higgins was there for Galway Bay FM Sport. Here is his Full Time Report:

After the game, Jonathan got the reaction of Galway United Manager John Caulfield

Jonathan also spoke to the scorer of the first goal Enda Curran

United’s next match is at home to Shamrock Rovers II at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

Long Time Galway United Fan David O’Leary Captured the third goal scored by Stephen Christopher….
PosClubPlWDLGFGAGDPTS
 Drogheda United1062224101420
 Bray Wanderers10622168820
 Longford Town10613129319
 Cabinteely106131515019
 U.C.D.105231913617
 Cobh Ramblers10523138517
 Galway United102531210211
 Shamrock Rovers II102261113-28
 Wexford FC10136524-196
10  Athlone Town100281229-172
League Table after tonight’s games
