Galway United Secure Impressive Win Over UCD

Galway United secured their second win in four days and in doing so closed the gap on the teams in the Play Off positions with an comprehensive 3-0 win over UCD at Belfield tonight. Goals from Enda Curran, Stephen Christopher and an Own Goal sees John Caulfield’s side move to seventh in Division One and significantly, six points off the play off positions.

Jonathan Higgins was there for Galway Bay FM Sport. Here is his Full Time Report:

After the game, Jonathan got the reaction of Galway United Manager John Caulfield

Jonathan also spoke to the scorer of the first goal Enda Curran

United’s next match is at home to Shamrock Rovers II at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night with the game kicking off at 7.45pm.

pic.twitter.com/CsTpdyF4HL — david o leary (@QBALL123456789) September 7, 2020 Long Time Galway United Fan David O’Leary Captured the third goal scored by Stephen Christopher….