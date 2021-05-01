Galway United secure first win of the season away to Cobh Ramblers

print

Cobh Ramblers 0 Galway United 4

Galway United overcame Cobh Ramblers this evening in the Airtricity League in a game that saw the visitors win three penalties with the fourth being an own goal.

A penalty from Ruairi Keating in the 19th minute opened the scoring after his header was handled by Charlie Lyons who was sent off.

That was how it stayed until the break but on the restart, Cobh battled back but faced a resuloute United defence.

The game was all but secured in the 70th minute when substiture Padraic Cunningham was fouled in the area by Nathal Coleman. Again, Keating took the spot kick and made no mistake

Cunningham’s impact was immediate from the moment he came on and he played a part in goals three and four.

The third was an own goal by John Kavanagh who defelcetd Cunningham’s pull back into his own net and the fourth on the stroke of Half Time was United’s third penalty of the evening.

Stephen Christopher was fouled in the area and Cunningham converted the resulting spot kick to give John Caulfield’s side a deserving victory.

Here are the goals from the game. Commentary by Jonathan Keating and Alan Belamaju.