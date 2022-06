Galway United return to league of Ireland action tomorrow night when they travel to the Carlisle grounds to take on Bray Wanderers in the Airtricity League First Division.

United are currently second to Cork City in the Division as they move into the second half of the season while Bray had a game last weekend, a 1-1 draw with Longford.

Galway United manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan



Kickoff is at 7.45pm and is Live here on Galway Bay FM.