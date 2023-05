Galway United remains ten points clear at the top of the Airtricity League First Division following their 2-0 win over Wexford at Eamon Deacy Park on Friday Night.

Two second half goals from Stephen Walsh secured the three points for United who travel to Treaty United on Friday night next.

The Full Time Watch Report from Mike Rafferty

After the game, Mike spoke to Galway United Captain Conor McCormack

Mike then spoke to Galway United Assistant Manager Ollie Horgan