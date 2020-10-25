Galway United Remain In Play Off Contention Following Dramatic Win At Bray

Galway United are still very much in the Playoff hunt following their dramatic 1-0 win away to Bray Wanderers on Saturday afternoon. A 93rd minute winner from Carlton Ubaezuonu winning the game for the visitors.

Johnathan Higgins Reports

Following the dramatic win, Jonathan got the reaction of Galway United Manager John Caulfield

Galway United have one game remaining, a home game against UCD where a win and a Drogheda win or a draw against Cabinteely, will see them into the First Division Play Offs.

The Picture comes from the Galway United Facebook Page. You can see more pictures from that incredible win here.