Galway United Receive Bye Into Second Round Of FAI Cup

Galway United have received a bye into the second round of the Extra.ie FAI Cup following the draw made this afternoon at Abbotstown. The draw was conducted by irish Under 21 manager Jim Crawford and saw three first round games with the remaining thirteen teams going straight into the second round.

The First round games make for interesting reading with Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps drawn to meet St Pats in Ballybofey. Dundalk have been drawn at home to Waterford and Longford Town will make the long journey to Turner’s Cross to face Cork City.

The dates for the first round games have yet to be finalised but what is known is that League Of Ireland Football will return on July 31st.

The Draw is as follows…

Extra.ie FAI Cup First Round Draw

Finn Harps vs St Patrick’s Athletic

Dundalk vs Waterford

Cork City vs Longford Town

Teams Who Received A Bye To The Second Round

Athlone Town

Bohemians

Bray Wanderers

Cabinteely

Cobh Ramblers

Derry City

Drogheda United

Galway United

Shamrock Rovers

Shelbourne

Sligo Rovers

UCD

Wexford