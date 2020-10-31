Galway United march on in Airtricity League Play-Offs after 1-0 win in Bray

BRAY WANDERERS 0-1 GALWAY UNITED

Super sub Wilson Waweru was the hero for Galway United as he scored the only goal of a tense play-off with Bray Wanderers with just 8 minutes remaining to earn John Caulfield’s men a play-off semi final against Longford next Friday night.

After a goal-less opening half, Bray almost took the lead in spectacular fashion on 66 minutes when Sean McEvoy hit the post with a long range shot, while ten minutes later Jack Lynch hit the crossbar for United with a brilliant long range effort. As extra time loomed large, it was Waweru who pounced after Bray goalkeeper Brian Maher spilled possession in a goalmouth scramble, to earn United a sixth away win in a row and continue their extraordinary revival under Caulfield.

Longford scored in stoppage time to send their play-off with UCD into extra time and after going 2-1 behind, scored twice in Belfield to win 3-2 and set up a meeting with Galway next week.