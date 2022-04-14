Galway United manager looks forward to trip to Waterford tomorrow night

Galway United have a huge game this weekend when they head to the RSC tomorrow night to take on Waterford.

Kick off tomorrow night is at 7.45pm.

United are second behind Cork City with Waterford in third and a result tomorrow night could see John Caulfield’s side go top if Cork City fail to get a result at home to Bray Wanderers.

Longford are also third on the same points as Waterford and they have no game tomorrow night but play on Easter Monday at home to Bray Wanderers.

John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the game

Galway United Friends Co-Op are running a bus to Fridays First Division match between Waterford and Galway United in Waterford, leaving from The Connacht Hotel at 3.00pm.

To book a seat, contact Ronan Coleman at (087) 6972823.