14 February 2024

Galway United manager looks forward to new Premier Division season starting on Friday

Galway United manager John Caulfield was upbeat this week about his club’s chances of making an impact this season in the top division of the League of Ireland as he spoke to the assembled media in the Connacht Hotel ahead of Friday night’s opening game of the new Airtricity League Premier Division season at home to St Patrick’s Athletic. Caulfield and his assistant Ollie Horgan have added some new faces to the squad that dominated the First Division last year but admitted it was a particularly difficult transfer window since the end of last season…

Caulfield says the key to this season was holding on to the key players that got United into the Premier Division…

Friday night’s Galway United v St Pats game will be live on Galway Bay FM at 7.45 pm from Eamon Deacy Park with Mike Rafferty and Derek Rogers on commentary duty.

