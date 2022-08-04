Galway United Manager looks ahead to visit of Wexford in the Airtricity League

Galway United welcome Wexford to Eamon Deacy Park tomorrow night in the Airtricity League First Division with the game kicking off at 7.45pm (Live on Galway Bay FM).

United are coming into the game off the back of a 7-0 cup win over Bluebell United and also lie second in the Division just a single point behind leaders Cork City who have played a game less.

United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan ahead of the game

