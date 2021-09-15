Galway United Manager John Caulfield Pens New Deal At Eamon Deacy Park

print

John Caulfield has agreed on a deal with Galway United to continue at

the helm until at least the end of the 2023 campaign.

The former Cork City boss, who has turned United from First Division

strugglers into a team currently third in the table ahead of the promotion/relegation playoffs, has expressed his delight with the new

deal.

Caulfield, who won two FAI Cups and a Premier Division title with Cork City, has overseen dramatic progress since he took over at Eamonn Deacy Park.

United have five games left before the playoffs, with Shels leading the

way and UCD, Treaty and Bray among those battling for promotion along with United.

John Caulfield spoke to John Mulligan