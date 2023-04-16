Galway United make it nine from nine in the Airtricity League – Commentary and Reaction

Galway United’s incredible run in the Airtricity League First Division continued on Friday Night when they put six past Bray Wanderers at Eamon Deacy Park.

The goals coming from Vincent Borden with two, Killian Brouder, David Hurley, Mikie Rowe and Ibrahim Keita.

The win now puts United ten points clear at the top of the table with their next game away to Kerry FC on Friday Night.

Here is the commentary of the game from Mike Rafferty, Gareth Gorman and Jonathan Higgins.

Mike Rafferty with the full time report and he also looks back at Galway United Women’s 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers

Following the game, Mike spoke to Vincent Borden

Mike also spoke to Ed McCarthy

Mike then spoke to Galway United assistant manager Ollie Horgan