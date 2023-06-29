Galway United looking to keep good run going at home to Kerry FC – The Manager’s Thoughts

Galway United will be looking to keep their recent excellent form going tomorrow night when they welcome Kerry FC to Eamon Deacy Park (Kick Off – 7.45pm).

United have beaten Kerry well in their two meetings so far this season. 9-1 at Eamon Deacy Park and then 4-1 at Mounthawk Park, a game where Kerry actually took the lead.

For United, they have a thirteen-point lead at the top of the First Division over Waterford but it is now a crucial part of the season where every point is vital in the race for promotion to the Premier Division.

Galway United Manager John Caulfield has been speaking to John Mulligan.

