Galway United Looking Forward To Lifting The League First Division Trophy on Friday Night – The John Caulfield Interview

Galway United are continuing their preparations ahead of next Friday night when they receive the Airtricity League First Division trophy following their last game of the season against Wexford.

United will be looking to finish the home League season unbeaten as they have won seventeen out of seventeen so far in a season where they won 35 out of a possible 37 games scoring an incredible 96 goals.

It has been an incredible season and the club is looking to sell out Eamon Deacy Park for a very special celebration on Friday.

Manager John Caulfield sat down with John Mulligan this afternoon.